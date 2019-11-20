Lee County judge orders DNA testing in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

Photo Gallery 2 Images
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge is ordering DNA testing for a man charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.
Lee County District Judge Russell Bush ordered 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to submit a DNA sample to authorities investigating what happened to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
The college student is the stepdaughter of UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. She was last seen on Oct. 23 in Auburn and remains missing.
Related Content
- Auburn police identify kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- Auburn police release photos of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance
- Hearing set for Alabama man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance
- Police say missing Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard now considered victim of foul play
- Group stops search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn
- Texas group resumes search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn
- Alabama judge issues gag order in Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's disappearance, death
Scroll for more content...