Lee County judge orders DNA testing in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

Aniah Haley Blanchard

Aniah Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:38 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:05 AM
Posted By: AP

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge is ordering DNA testing for a man charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Judge Russell Bush ordered 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to submit a DNA sample to authorities investigating what happened to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

The college student is the stepdaughter of UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. She was last seen on Oct. 23 in Auburn and remains missing.

