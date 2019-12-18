Lee County judge drops charge against 2nd man in Aniah Blanchard case

OPELIKA, Ala. - An Alabama judge has dismissed a kidnapping charge against one of the three men arrested in the disappearance of a UFC heavyweight fighter’s stepdaughter who was later found slain.

A Lee County judge dismissed the charge Tuesday against 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

A motion presented by the assistant district attorney said an investigation revealed Fisher was not present during Blanchard's abduction.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with capital murder-kidnapping.

David Lee Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama. Her remains were found weeks later.