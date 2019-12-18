Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lee County judge drops charge against 2nd man in Aniah Blanchard case

Antwain Fisher; Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office; Courtesy of ABC 33/40

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama. Her remains were found weeks later.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

OPELIKA, Ala. - An Alabama judge has dismissed a kidnapping charge against one of the three men arrested in the disappearance of a UFC heavyweight fighter’s stepdaughter who was later found slain.

A Lee County judge dismissed the charge Tuesday against 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. 

A motion presented by the assistant district attorney said an investigation revealed Fisher was not present during Blanchard's abduction.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with capital murder-kidnapping.

David Lee Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama. Her remains were found weeks later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events