BREAKING NEWS Lee County District Attorney: Remains found believed to be body of Aniah Blanchard Full Story

Aniah Haley Blanchard

Aniah Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 1:32 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 1:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, WTVM

Human remains have been located that are believed to be the body of Aniah Blanchard, 19, who was last seen in Auburn in late October, according to WTVM, an ABC-affiliated station in Columbus, Georgia. 

WTVM reports Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed they have good reason to believe the remains are that of Blanchard.

The station reports Auburn police confirmed several agencies responded to a wooded area on County Road 2 in Shorter. They say the investigators found the remains several feet into the woodline.

WTVM reports two suspects, Ibraheem Yazeed and Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, were arrested and charged in Blanchard's disappearance.

