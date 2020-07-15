Madison County leaders worry people not quarantining while waiting for coronavirus test results

As the number of coronvirus cases rises in North Alabama, local leaders are asking for people to take quarantine protocols seriously if you've been tested, exposed or have the virus.

Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, said she's worried if people go out into the community while they're awaiting their tests they are spreading it.

She's asking for anyone who is supposed to be in quarantine to stay home.

"This is why you hear us like a broken record. If you're tested, assume you're positive and stay separate, stay isolated, treat yourself as if you are positive," she said.

Hudson said she's heard stories about many people who have been tested and didn't quarantine while they waited for their results.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said he's heard similar stories.

"My first instinct is why are you out? But my realization in talking to folks is in many instances they don't feel bad, they're asymptomatic. I will stay until I'm sick, but that's not what you should do," he said.

Hudson explained if you don't quarantine while sick with the virus, you could infect others.

"If you are, you are going to be infecting, the minimum number I've seen is 10, other people. That's not fair to the other people," he said.

Finley, who's been watching the numbers for months and said he's ready for coronavirus to be over, wants everyone to take the quarantine process in place seriously.

"The more we can work to keep those who have tested positive separate. The more quickly we are going to get through this," he said.

Hudson said if people don't start complying, the virus won't be gone anytime soon.

"We can expect to see some noncompliance but it's that noncompliance that keeps the virus happy and jumping from person to person in our community," she added

Hudson also reiterated the Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines state on top of the 14 day quarantine requirements, you must also be fever-free for three days before heading back out into public.