Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, many more send condolences after Huntsville police officer killed

State and national leaders are reacting to the Huntsville police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: “I am grieved to hear of the Huntsville Police Officer killed in the line of duty and extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family for their unimaginable loss. It has been an exceptionally tough year for our law enforcement community, and this will be felt across our state. I will also be praying for strength for the Huntsville Police as they grieve the loss of their fellow officer, as well as for their continued protection as they keep us safe. May the Lord’s peace that passes all understanding be with the family and everyone who loved this dedicated officer.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle: "Our City is broken hearted tonight," Battle said. "All of Huntsville mourns along with the Huntsville Police Department and the family and friends of our fallen officer. We owe a continual and deep debt of gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement who protect our community every day. Let it never be taken for granted the sacrifice that officers make to keep us safe. We stand side by side with our police department and in the days, weeks and months ahead - have no doubt - we will use the full extent of the law to bring the perpetrator to justice."

President of The Huntsville Fraternal Order of Police Donny Shaw says the "Executive Board and membership will have our fallen police officer brother and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the entire Huntsville Police Department and Madison County law enforcement community.The FOP will stand ready for whatever the department, coworkers, family and friends ask of us in assistance. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement face daily! The National FOP stresses enough is enough, the attacks on our law enforcement officers has to stop!"

State Representative Robert Aderholt tweeted: "Please join me in praying for the law enforcement officer shot this afternoon in Huntsville, the officers family and fellow officers. #ThinBlueLine"

Decatur Police tweeted: "Tonight, we mourn with our neighbors in this darkest hour and offer our unwavering support to Huntsville Police Department. We are forever thankful for the service of the officer and for the immeasurable sacrifice they gave to the city and community they protected."

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released the following statement: “All of Alabama is heartbroken again as another Alabama peace officer is gunned down in the line of duty. The Huntsville Police Department investigator, whose name will be released tomorrow, will always be remembered as a good man and a fine officer. Those of us who knew him admired his dedication and professionalism. We must now direct our prayers to his grieving family and pull together in full support of the Huntsville Police Department and law enforcement everywhere who lost another brother of the badge tonight. I am beyond grief.”

Muscle Shoals Police Department: "Our prayers go out to the Huntsville Police Department and the family of the Officer killed in the line of duty today."

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office: "Tonight we pause; It is with great sadness we learn yet again we have lost a fellow officer. Please pray for the family, friends, and fellow officers of the Huntsville Police Officer killed in the line of duty this afternoon."

The Alabama House Republican Caucus: “The Alabama House Republican Caucus joins countless Alabamians across the state in praying for the Huntsville police officer who was killed in the line of duty today. His family, his friends, and all of the men and women who wear a uniform in service of others remain in our prayers, as well. Putting your life on line each day you simply go to work takes a special kind of courage that few possess, and we are forever indebted to those who enforce the rule of law and maintain order in our cities, state, and nation. The fact that several members of the House Republican Caucus, including Speaker Mac McCutcheon, are current or former law enforcement officers makes today’s tragic loss even more personal and profound.”

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong: "The City of Huntsville and Madison County are devastated with the loss of a friend and law enforcement officer killed this evening in the line of duty. Tonight many of his law enforcement brothers and sisters must go back to the streets and continue to protect our community. For those that attempted to save his life, we are deeply grateful. For those that continue to patrol our streets and stand between good and evil, we pray for each of you and your families. On behalf of all of Madison County, we proudly stand with law enforcement, and pray for the officer, their family, HPD, and our entire community for our collective loss."