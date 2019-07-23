Attorneys for Huntsville father of aborted fetus seek to stop lawsuit’s dismissal

The lawyers for a man suing a local abortion clinic are now asking the judge to deny the clinic’s request to drop the lawsuit.

Ryan Magers filed a lawsuit in February against the Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville for performing an abortion on his former girlfriend.

Two years ago, Magers and his then girlfriend were expecting. He said wanted to have the baby, but his ex-girlfriend chose to have an abortion.

This led to Magers filing a lawsuit suing the abortion clinic, its employees, and the pharmaceutical company that supplied the medication.

Magers’ lawyers are arguing that because the fetus, called Baby Roe, has been granted personhood by a Madison County Probate Judge, therefore giving the aborted fetus rights, the clinic’s request to drop the lawsuit should be denied.

Part of the motion reads, “Alabama law has granted Baby Roe's personal representative, Ryan Magers, the legal authority to bring a suit on Baby Roe's behalf for the wrongful termination of his or her life.".

The motion also mentions the Declaration of Independence, saying it guarantees the right to life and argues this includes the lives of aborted children.

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

