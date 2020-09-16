Lawsuit to reduce City of Decatur council districts dismissed in federal court

A lawsuit to reduce City of Decatur council districts has been dismissed in federal court.

The city says in 2010, a referendum passed “calling for a change in the form of government from a Mayor-Council form of government to a Council-Manager form of government.” It says the change, under State Law, would have required council districts to be reduced from five to three.

A news release from the city on Wednesday says that “would have effectively eliminated minority representation on the Decatur City Council and Decatur City School Board.”

The release goes on to say “The City made every effort to draw district lines, which would have carried out the wishes of those who voted in that referendum, while complying with Federal Law. Because of conflicts between State and Federal Law, this was not possible.”

The case against the city was dismissed by Federal District Judge Kallon.

“While the decision was based on a change in the State Law, the City remains confident that when the case was heard on the merits, we would not be forced to violate Federal Law,” Wednesday’s release says.