Lawsuit filed in deadly I-65 crash in south Alabama

A lawsuit has now been filed in one of Alabama's deadliest interstate crashes. 10 people died on the June 19th crash on Interstate 65 in south Alabama.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit blames the 18-wheelers involved in the crash.

"It's just absolutely horrific what happened to these young people," attorney Greg Allen said.

Allen represents driver Candice Gulley and some of the parents of the eight children who died in a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van.

The girls were on their way back from a week long trip to Gulf Shores. A storm was making its way through.

"Suddenly, the 18-wheeler from the right lane shifted hard into her lane and slammed into the right side of the van. Within seconds, she was hit from the back by another 18-wheeler," Allen explained.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board verifies that's what happened.

The van caught fire. Bystanders were able to get Gulley out of the van, but the kids were trapped inside.

"It's as horrific as you can imagine!" Allen said.

The damage left behind is jaw dropping. Allen showed WAAY 31 pictures of the aftermath. The van and 18-wheelers were unrecognizable.

The lawsuit claims the big rig driver was negligent and should have slowed down due to the stormy conditions. Allen hopes the lawsuit will help create change to make roads in Alabama and across the country safer.

"All these trucks need automotive braking. If they had automotive braking, whether the truck driver was inattentive or was driving too fast it would have at least given us a shot of avoiding this crash," Allen explained. "If you hit them hard enough and the insurance companies demand it, then they'll start putting it on the vehicles."

Right now, lawyers are waiting for a response from the defendants. The attorney says he expects the trial could begin within the next year.

The NTSB says 12 vehicles and 38 people were involved in this crash event. 26 people, including the driver of the van and one of the 18-wheelers, were injured in the crash. No probable cause was listed.

"All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes. The NTSB is working alongside the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which is conducting a separate, parallel, criminal investigation," the preliminary report reads.