A lawsuit filed by the suspended Limestone County Schools Human Resources Director has been settled.
Mark Isley was suing the president and superintendent of the district’s board of education. He requested a trial by jury and a monetary award, claiming his name and character were slandered and libeled.
An emergency hearing set for Wednesday is cancelled. According to court documents, the judge assigned to the case says he was notified that it was successfully mediated and settled.
Read more about the case here.
Related Content
- Lawsuit filed by suspended Limestone County Schools employee has been settled
- Limestone Co. Schools suspends 2 employees without pay
- Lawsuits settled over Madison County inmate deaths
- Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office employee files labor complaint
- Durham School Services settles a lawsuit in 2016 bus crash
- Huntsville City Schools passes motion to settle Title IX lawsuit
- Suspended employee sues Limestone County Board of Education president and superintendent
- Former Limestone Co. investigator who filed lawsuit reaches settlement with county, sheriff, chief deputy
- Suspended Limestone County judge has prior financial issues
- Alabama settles portion of lawsuit over student suicide
Scroll for more content...