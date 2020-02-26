Lawsuit filed by suspended Limestone County Schools employee has been settled

A lawsuit filed by the suspended Limestone County Schools Human Resources Director has been settled.

Mark Isley was suing the president and superintendent of the district’s board of education. He requested a trial by jury and a monetary award, claiming his name and character were slandered and libeled.

An emergency hearing set for Wednesday is cancelled. According to court documents, the judge assigned to the case says he was notified that it was successfully mediated and settled.

