Lawsuit filed by family member for 2019 Limestone County hot car death

The aunt of 13-month-old Casen Case, who died in a hot car back in October of 2019, is suing Alabama's Department of Human Resources, Limestone County Department of Human Resources employees, including the director, and Casen's mother.

We spoke with the family’s attorney about the lawsuit.

The family's attorney, Tommy James, said on Thursday that this lawsuit was filed because Casen's family doesn't want what happened to him to happen to any other children in Alabama.

"They're bringing this lawsuit to hold the employees of DHR accountable to hopefully cause change so this doesn't happen to another child again. They want to prevent child deaths in Alabama and to hold DHR responsible," said James.

The lawsuit alleges that DHR failed to take appropriate action by leaving Casen with his mother, Elizabeth Anne Case, who at the time of his death was out on bail for a first-degree robbery charge.

The lawsuit also alleges that DHR had received multiple reports that Case was abusing and neglecting Casen.

"There's no doubt that if DHR had done their jobs in this case that Casen would be with us now," said James.

The lawsuit states that Casen was left in the car from around 5:40 in the morning until around 1:30 in the afternoon.

The temperature outside was approximately 97 degrees when he was found.

Casen was transported to the Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Every picture I've seen, he's got a big 'ole smile on his face, and it's a tragedy that shouldn't have happened," said James.

We reached out to the Department of Human Resources for a comment on the lawsuit, and they said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Casen's mother, Elizabeth Anne Case, is set for trial on the capitol murder charge on May 17.