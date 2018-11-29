Clear
Lawsuit filed against driver and bus company involved in fatal crash in MS

The fatal wreck happened on November 14.

A lawsuit has been filed against the driver and the bus company, Teague VIP Express, involved in the fatal crash in Mississippi. The bus was travelling from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi when it crashed, resulting in 2 deaths and 44 injuries.

The lawsuit was filed by George Nance and Hassie Nance, who are both residents of Madison County. 

