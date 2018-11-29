A lawsuit has been filed against the driver and the bus company, Teague VIP Express, involved in the fatal crash in Mississippi. The bus was travelling from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi when it crashed, resulting in 2 deaths and 44 injuries.
The lawsuit was filed by George Nance and Hassie Nance, who are both residents of Madison County.
Related Content
- Lawsuit filed against driver and bus company involved in fatal crash in MS
- Judge rules on evidence against bus driver in fatal crash
- Former bus driver convicted in fatal crash charged with rape
- Lincoln County school bus involved in crash
- Bus company involved in deadly crash rated 'satisfactory' despite past violations
- Durham School Services settles a lawsuit in 2016 bus crash
- Alabama files lawsuit against opioid manufacturer
- NTSB report says driver unresponsive before bus crash
- Bus driver convicted in deadly crash charged with rape
- Huntsville parents pleased with new bus company
Scroll for more content...