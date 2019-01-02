Lawsuit filed against Madison Co. Sheriff's Office by former inmate who says she was raped by a guard

A former female inmate who says she was raped by a guard filed a lawsuit on December 31 against the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

According to the lawsuit, the inmate, Chandler Korb, was receiving medical care the night of October 9 at the Madison County Detention Center. Korb says the guard, Victor Flores De Leon, Jr., moved her to an isolated cell and forced her to perform oral sex on him before raping her.



De Leon, 27, was arrested October 23 on a felony charge of custodial sexual misconduct. He has since been released on a $7,500 bond.

Korb was arrested October 1 for charges of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation or revocation and using a false identity to obstruct justice. She was released December 18.

The lawsuit says the infirmary is the only place at the Madison County Detention Center where a male guard can isolate a female inmate in a cell to which he has access. Korb claims the situation allows the opportunity for "corrupt male guards" to abuse female inmates.

Korb is represented by the Huntsville law firm, Mastando & Artrip, LLC. The parties who were served are De Leon, the Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning, Madison County and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.