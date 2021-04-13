Lawsuit filed against City of Athens, former superintendent, police officers over 2019 arrest

A federal lawsuit targets the city of Athens, former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay and three police officers over a 2019 arrest.

Teri Williams filed the lawsuit on behalf of her child, Kirby, along with two 19-year-old former students. It is over a video-taped arrest after some students were disciplined for talking in class.

The lawsuit accuses the officers of violating the students' constitutional rights. It demands a trial by jury, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

The complaint names the City of Athens, former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay and Interim Principal Rick Carter, along with Athens police officers Randy Vickers, Bobby Hand and Terry Hand.

This is in regard to an incident on Apr. 10, 2019, which was the day after five students were suspended for being disruptive in class. All students were seniors and African American.

Three students and a parent were arrested after a fight that caused a lockdown at Athens High School. Kirby sustained a dislocated shoulder in the incident.

