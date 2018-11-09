Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Lawsuit challenges Alabama's method of electing judges

A trial began Wednesday in federal court in Montgomery in the lawsuit.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging Alabama's practice of electing appellate judges by statewide vote, a method that plaintiffs say results in all-white courts in a state where one in four people is African-American.

A trial began Wednesday in federal court in Montgomery in the lawsuit.

The 2016 lawsuit contends the practice of at-large judicial elections violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of African-American citizens.

There have been only two African-American candidates elected to the state's Supreme Court. Both were first appointed by governors. The court has been all-white for 17 years.

The lawsuit was filed by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on behalf of the Alabama NAACP and four black voters.

The Alabama attorney general's office declined to comment on the ongoing case Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events