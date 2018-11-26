Clear
Lawsuit against former Gov. Bentley set for March trial

A lawsuit filed against former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley by his one-time law enforcement secretary will go to trial in March.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:17 AM
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A lawsuit filed against former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley by his one-time law enforcement secretary will go to trial in March.

Court records show that Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin set a March 4 trial date for the case.

Spencer Collier contends Bentley wrongfully fired him and then tried to discredit him with a sham state investigation. Collier also accused Bentley of interfering in law enforcement business.

Bentley had contended Collier was dismissed "for cause."

A day after being fired by Bentley, Collier publicly accused the governor of having an inappropriate relationship with an aide before his divorce.

The scandal engulfed Bentley who resigned last year and pleaded to misdemeanor charges rather than face impeachment hearings.

Griffin told the two sides to notify him if they reach a settlement.

