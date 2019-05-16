Clear

Lawsuit against TVA over sale of Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant will continue

TVA told WAAY 31 they will continue to fight the lawsuit.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority over the sale of the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant in Jackson County will continue.

A federal judge in Alabama ruled TVA does not have enough evidence to dismiss the case. Nuclear Development LLC is suing them, claiming they broke the contract for selling the property.

TVA claims they did not break the contract, because the Nuclear Regulatory Commission never approved the transfer of the license to Nuclear Development LLC.

TVA told WAAY 31 they will continue to fight the lawsuit.

"If we are successful, we would go through the process again of finding buyers and then selling it through auction again," said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesman.

Fiedler said there is no timeline for how long this court case will take.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events