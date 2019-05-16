Lawsuit against TVA over sale of Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant will continue

The lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority over the sale of the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant in Jackson County will continue.

A federal judge in Alabama ruled TVA does not have enough evidence to dismiss the case. Nuclear Development LLC is suing them, claiming they broke the contract for selling the property.

TVA claims they did not break the contract, because the Nuclear Regulatory Commission never approved the transfer of the license to Nuclear Development LLC.

TVA told WAAY 31 they will continue to fight the lawsuit.

"If we are successful, we would go through the process again of finding buyers and then selling it through auction again," said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesman.

Fiedler said there is no timeline for how long this court case will take.