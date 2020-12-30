Lawsuit: Huntsville billboard rules violate free speech laws

A company that operates electronic billboards and other signs in Alabama and Georgia is suing Huntsville.

It argues that Huntsville's sign ordinance favors some groups over others and restricts free speech.

In a recent federal lawsuit, New South Media Group says numerous applications for signs in the city have been denied. It cites its history of working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to post public health messages, saying the city rejected its application for a sign that would share government messages.

A city spokeswoman says that as a general practice, the city typically does not comment on litigation.

According to the lawsuit, "New South specializes in erecting and operating signs that are used by businesses, individuals, churches, charities, and public governmental agencies to post commercial and noncommercial messages."

It goes on to say "The City’s conduct is causing serious and irreparable harm to New South and, unless enjoined, the conduct of the City will continue to injure New South through the denial of its speech rights. Others who would communicate on signs are also being harmed."