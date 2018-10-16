Lawrence county shelter confirms they are not euthanizing animals

WAAY 31 is learning more about the new animal shelter in Lawrence County. This week emails came in our newsroom about dogs being euthanized at the shelter, that's not even open to the public yet.

Commissioner Bobby Burch said that they are not euthanizing any animals because they don't even have the equipment or the staff to do that.

Dogs at the future Lawrence County animal shelter are sitting in cages outside in a pavilion. The shelter has been under construction for months and county Commissioner Bobby Burch admits they're behind schedule.

"There's not really a timetable. It should be soon. We will be open to the public," said Commissioner Bobby Burch.

Commissioner Burch wouldn't let the media inside the facility, but told us the cats are housed there. He said they're currently focused on building some temporary walls around the pavilion so the dogs get some protection. However, he wants the public to know one thing.

"What we are trying to do is establish a relationship with non-profit organization rescue groups and encouraging them to come by," Burch said.

That's because in July, the county's contract with Changing 42 animal rescue expired. The county is using a $90,000 grant to pay for the building but operation costs aren't in the budget until the end of the month.

"Any dog that wants to be rescued or adopted or fostered out, we'll be glad to help. So far, we haven't had to put any down and I hope we don't have to," Burch said.

There are 24 kennels at the shelter, 3 cats and around 26 dogs are here. As for the delays and why this shelter isn't complete yet, Commissioner Burch said it's all about one thing: money.

If a dog hasn't been claimed in 7 days, it becomes property of Lawrence County.