Lawrence county community members voice concerns over possible closure of R.A. Hubbard High School

Saturday, a community meeting was held in Cortland to allow for parents and students of R. A. Hubbard High School to talk about the concerns over the possible closure of the school.

WAAY-31 was in attendance and heard the concern was really for the children's well-being.

The overall message from everyone who attended the meeting Saturday evening at First Missionary Baptist Church of Cortland say they want to keep the doors R.A. Hubbard open for good, and will do anything in their power, in the community, to do just that.

"When they take the school, they're going to find something else they want to take," said one community member.

Several parents, grandparents and even students from R. A. Hubbard High School came together to voice their opinions on why they say they would like to see the school stay open.

Lawrence county superintendent Jon Bret Smith is wanting to close the school to help with costs and improve the school system's racial balance.

It's a school with low student enrollment and fewer than 150 students in grades 7-12.

But, many who attended the meeting on Saturday say they want to keep the school open because of it's rich history.

"Don't limit yourself because of the situation that you're in. Just because you come from a small town, do not have a small mind," said another community member.

The superintendent wants to split the students of R.A. Hubbard between 4 different schools in the area.

Another concern parents expressed, was that of long bus rides and being in a place where black students don't feel welcomed.

Parents also say they have concerns about potentially longer bus rides and earlier wake up calls.

So, they say they will fight until the end.

"We stay in the background, behind closed doors and we complain, but we're afraid to stand up and open our mouth and say we're tired of being robbed and we want what's ours," said someone.

"Let us stick together, because where there's unity, there's strength," said one last community member.

A vote on whether or not to close the school will take place on Monday at a school board meeting at 6 p.m.

But, if you want to show your support beforehand, community members told us they will be in Town Creek on Sunday at 2 p.m. between Highway 101 and Highway 20 with signs to keep R.A. Hubbard open.