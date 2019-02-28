Lawrence County yards remain flooded following last week's heavy rain

People in Town Creek are still recovering from the flooding last week, and some areas of Lawrence County are still flooded.

Despite the severe weather, one homeowner said he is lucky water from his backyard didn't come into his home.

"You got a red apple tree, then you got a yellow apple tree then you got three plum bushes down through there...Then you got another peach tree," said the homeowner, Willie King.

Willie King has been growing fruit trees in his backyard for years and said it's all for his grandchildren.

"It's something my grand kids can raise up off and can live off of. They can just pick a plum or apple or something they can eat. I've done that really for them," said King.

King said he is fortunate flood waters did not get into his home like some of his neighbors, but last week, his backyard was under water.

"I went and got my wife and I said 'Oh, look out here. We got it again!' She said 'Oh, you can't see nothing but water,'" said King.

He said his grandchildren love to play in the backyard and eat the fruit.

"It needs to be dry back there because of my grand kids," said King.

Willie said this is a recurring issue every time it rains and, now, he plans to dig trenches behind his house.

"Maybe it will get off of us next time it does this, but like I said, it's a lot of work to get that water off of you," King said.

While he wishes his grandchildren could play in the backyard, there isn't much he can do.

"You know, that's nature. You can't do anything about that," said King.