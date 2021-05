The R.A. Hubbard High School teacher who has been charged with having sex with students died Saturday.

Thursday, she was arrested for rape, sodomy and "school employee involved in sex with student" charges.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Leslie Gillespie died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Norwood said he was called to her home about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Her body has been sent to the Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.