Lawrence County sheriff seeks man in robbery of his employer

Sami Saleh Mahmoud

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 1:35 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 1:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a man who it says robbed his employer.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to an armed robbery at The Country Mart store, 23469 County Road 460 in Trinity.

They determined that an employee and the store owner were involved in an altercation and then the employee robbed the store for an undisclosed amount of cash, said Capt. Chris Waldrep, office spokesman.

An arrest warrant now has been issued for Sami Saleh Mahmoud for first-degree robbery.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

