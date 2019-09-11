The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from his work release job Tuesday night.
Adam Christopher Bolan, 41, of Moulton was in jail on a controlled substance crime, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.
Related Content
- Lawrence County sheriff seeks inmate who escaped work release
- Inmate escapes Alabama work release
- Lawrence County Deputies capture escaped inmate
- Work release inmate recaptured, faces escape charge
- Lawrence County elects new sheriff
- Sheriff: Lawrence County Jail inmate bites one jailer, hits another
- Inmate escapes from south Alabama work release center
- UPDATE: Inmate who escaped Decatur work release captured
- Authorities recapture inmate who escaped from Decatur Work Release facility
- Escaped Limestone County inmate captured
Scroll for more content...