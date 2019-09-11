Clear

Lawrence County sheriff seeks inmate who escaped work release

Adam Christopher Bolan

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from his work release job Tuesday night.

Adam Christopher Bolan, 41, of Moulton was in jail on a controlled substance crime, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page

