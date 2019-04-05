Lawrence County sheriff charges Town Creek man with rape, stalking

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Town Creek man with rape and other offenses.

Mathew Pullum, 33, was arrested Wednesday by the Lawrence County Criminal Investigations Unit, said Lt. Chris Waldrep, sheriff’s office spokesman. Pullum was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree stalking, and three counts of harassment.

Waldrep said the arrest comes after an investigation into stalking through social media sites and harassment through electronic means. The other charges followed as the investigation continued.

According to the rape complaint, it happened in 2003. The complaints for the harassment charges said Pullum made eight different Facebook accounts in order to harass/stalk the victim.

Pullum was out on bond from a previous drug arrest when he was arrested on these charges. Pullum remains in the Lawrence County Jail on a $65,900 bond.