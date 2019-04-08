Lawrence County sheriff charges 2 with drug trafficking

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Lawrence County Narcotics Unit arrested two men after they say drugs were found during a Sunday traffic stop on County Road 222.

Dustin Heath Spears, 37, of Hillsboro and Kenny Wade Brown, 29, of Moulton both were charged with drug trafficking ice/methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Lt. Chris Waldrep..

Waldrep said the drugs were found in the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia. After further investigation by the narcotics unit, the substance believed to be Methamphetamine or Ice weighed about 56 grams.

Both Spears and Brown were transported to the Lawrence County Jail and both men have a $10,500 bond.