Lawrence County sheriff arrests 2 on drug trafficking, pot charges

Terrance Lemar Garner, Brandi Lashawn Hampton

Both were booked into the Lawrence County Jail with $11,000 bonds.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 4:24 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two Courtland residents were arrested Tuesday after multiple agencies executed search warrants.

Terrance Lemar Garner, 30, and Brandi Lashawn Hampton, 23, have been charged with drug trafficking and illegal possession of marijuana, said Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Waldrep said on Tuesday morning the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, Moulton Police, Franklin County Drug Enforcement Unit, Morgan County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the ALEA Region E Narcotics Enforcement Unit executed multiple search warrants.

Agents seized marijuana, cash and methamphetamine in the Courtland community leading to the arrest of Garner and Hampton, Waldrep said.

