Lawrence County sheriff accuses Iron City man of having meth to sell

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Iron City man for drugs after stopping a car for a traffic violation.

Ben Luna, department spokesman, said a traffic stop initiated by the department’s Interdiction Team members turned up a host of drugs and drug paraphernalia Wednesday.

A vehicle was stopped by officers for a traffic violation on Iron City Road and, after a short time, a search of the automobile and its occupants was conducted.

During the course of the search, team members discovered approximately 31.5 grams of methamphetamine, four glass meth pipes, baggies, and digital scales, Luna said.

Luna said it is believed the contraband was being possessed with the intent to distribute. As a result of the search and subsequent apprehension of the drugs, 27-year-old Alexander Davis of Iron City was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II Drugs For Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and cited for a violation of the Due Care Law.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with an $11,000 bond, Luna said.