The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who fled from deputies.
The department says Hannah Moody, 26, led deputies on a chase all the way into Decatur on Saturday. It says deputies stopped chasing after Moody because of traffic conditions.
Moody, who is from Danville, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a theft charge. She now faces other charges for reckless driving, no visible tag, failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, improper passing, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal trespass third-degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief second degree, unlawful imprisonment first-degree and attempted assault second-degree on a police officer.
Related Content
- Lawrence County sheriff: Wanted woman gets more charges after leading deputies on chase
- Lawrence County elects new sheriff
- Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase
- Lawrence County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
- Lawrence County Deputies capture escaped inmate
- Lawrence County sheriff charges Town Creek man with rape, stalking
- Lawrence County sheriff charges 2 with drug trafficking
- Lawrence County sheriff arrests 2 on drug trafficking, pot charges
- Lawrence County Sheriff's chief of staff suspended
- Morgan County sheriff: Man in jail after leading deputies on car, foot chase