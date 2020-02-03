Lawrence County sheriff: Wanted woman gets more charges after leading deputies on chase

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who fled from deputies.

The department says Hannah Moody, 26, led deputies on a chase all the way into Decatur on Saturday. It says deputies stopped chasing after Moody because of traffic conditions.

Moody, who is from Danville, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a theft charge. She now faces other charges for reckless driving, no visible tag, failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, improper passing, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal trespass third-degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief second degree, unlawful imprisonment first-degree and attempted assault second-degree on a police officer.