Lawrence County sheriff: Suspect arrested for drug trafficking in multi-agency operation

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested Friday for drug trafficking.

The department says Tariq Demon Jones, 26, of Courtland was arrested in a traffic stop at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 184 in the Red Bank community.

According to the sheriff's office, three quarters of a pound of ICE/Meth was seized. Jones was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and booked on a $10,000 bond.

Lawrence County VICE and Narcotics Unit, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshals, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Drug Task Force, Lawrenceburg police and the Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office were involved in the joint operation.