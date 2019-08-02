Clear
Lawrence County sheriff: Mother arrested after infants found with swelling caused by ant bites

Lizabeth Landers

Multiple ant bites caused swelling all over the infants' bodies, the sheriff's office says.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says a mother is in jail after deputies found her two infants with swelling all over their bodies due to ant bites.

Deputies were called on Thursday around 7 p.m. to a home on County Road 125 in Town Creek for possible child neglect. The department says when the deputies arrived, they found Lizabeth Landers outside her home and her two three-month-old infants in the home with multiple ant bites that had caused swelling all over their bodies.

The sheriff's office says investigators and the Department of Human Resources were called to the scene, where both infants received medical treatment. They were taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Landers received two counts of reckless endangerment. She was booked in the Lawrence County Jail on a $12,000 bond. The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.

