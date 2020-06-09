Lawrence County sheriff: Man jailed after home search yields drugs, stolen gun, more

A man is in jail after drugs, cash and a stolen gun were found in his home, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, investigators searched a home in the 500 block of County Road 245 in Moulton, as part of a narcotics and property theft investigation.

The sheriff’s office says Joshua Luke Letson, 31, was identified as a suspect in multiple utility trailer thefts in the county. Investigators found methamphetamine, heroin, more than $5,500, a stolen gun, digital scales and plastic bags used to distribute narcotics, according to the department.

Letson was arrested on the following charges: