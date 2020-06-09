Lawrence County sheriff: Man jailed after home search yields drugs, stolen gun, more

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is in jail after drugs, cash and a stolen gun were found in his home, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, investigators searched a home in the 500 block of County Road 245 in Moulton, as part of a narcotics and property theft investigation.
The sheriff’s office says Joshua Luke Letson, 31, was identified as a suspect in multiple utility trailer thefts in the county. Investigators found methamphetamine, heroin, more than $5,500, a stolen gun, digital scales and plastic bags used to distribute narcotics, according to the department.
Letson was arrested on the following charges:
- State parole violation (No bond)
- Receiving stolen property first degree ($20,000 bond)
- Receiving Stolen Property second degree ($10,000 bond)
- Possession with intent to distribute ICE/methamphetamine in excess of 8 grams ($2,000 bond)
- Possession of a controlled substance - heroin ($1,000 bond)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia ($500 bond)