Lawrence County sheriff: Decatur robbery suspects arrested after Friday afternoon chase

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says two robbery suspects are in custody after a chase Friday afternoon.

The department say it received a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle occupied by suspects in a robbery that had just happened in Decatur.

The sheriff's office says a Moulton police officer saw a vehicle he suspected was the one the robbery suspects were in and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 87 and Alabama Highway 157.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle initially stopped, but officers' commands were refused and it fled east on County Road 87. The department says officers pursued the vehicle, believing the suspects were a danger to the public if not arrested.

The department says the pursuit ended on County Road 209. One suspect was arrested immediately, and a second suspect fled on foot into the woods, the sheriff's office says. That suspect was arrested after a search of the area.

The sheriff's office says both suspects were turned over to Decatur police, and charges will be pursued in relation to the chase.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Moulton police, Decatur police and the Moulton Fire Department assisted in the case.