Lawrence County sheriff: 4 suspects in jail after Moulton police officer shot at

Four people are now in jail after officials say a police officer was shot at on Monday at a home in Moulton.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says a Moulton police officer went to the home regarding a group of suspicious people, and that's when a shot was fired by a suspect. The department says there were no injuries.
