Clear

Lawrence County sheriff: 4 suspects in jail after Moulton police officer shot at

There were no injuries.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Four people are now in jail after officials say a police officer was shot at on Monday at a home in Moulton.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says a Moulton police officer went to the home regarding a group of suspicious people, and that's when a shot was fired by a suspect. The department says there were no injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events