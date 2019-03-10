Lawrence County sheriff: 3 arrested after finding meth near children

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherine Page Kelley, 26, of Trinity for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child and fraudulent use of a credit card; Morgan Elizabeth Haag, 23, of Decatur for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; and Ryan Michael Bernard, 31, of Alabaster for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Deputies were attempting to serve a felony warrant at a residence in the 6100 block of County Road 327 in the Trinity area when they came in contact with these three subjects, said Chris Waldrep, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

While at the residence, deputies saw methamphetamine in plain view and within reach of two small children, Waldrep said. The Alabama Department of Human Resources was contacted and the children were removed from the home.

All subjects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident. Kelley’s bond was set at $17,500, Haag’s bond was set at $15,000 and Bernard’s bond was set at $15,300.