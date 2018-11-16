Lawrence County Schools' bus involved in early morning wreck

One lane of traffic is shut down while Alabama State Troopers process a wreck involving a Lawrence County Schools' bus and another vehicle.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell, the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of County Road 214 and County Road 217.

Mitchell told WAAY 31 that the bus was turning onto County Road 214 from County Road 217 when another vehicle hit the bus.

Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. John Bret Smith said there were no students onboard the bus and that the driver of the bus was uninjured. Mitchell said the driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The extent of the damage to bus is not known at this time. Smith told WAAY 31 that the transportation supervisor also responded to the crash.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.