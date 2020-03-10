Lawrence County officials warn about property scam

Lawrence County officials are warning people about a scam in their area.
The county revenue commissioner says they've received calls about a form that asks people to pay $95 for a property assessment profile.
The commissioner says you should simply throw it away as it is not a document from their office or the state.
If you are concerned someone is trying to scam you out of money, you should contact your local law enforcement agency.
