Lawrence County officials looking for missing man

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Moulton.
John Wesley Johnson, 37, was last seen in July near County Road 294.
If you have any information about where Johnson is, call the Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291
