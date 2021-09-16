Clear
Lawrence County officials looking for missing man

Missing Moulton man John Wesley Johnson.
John Wesley Johnson was last seen in July near County Road 294.

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 6:01 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2021 6:02 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Moulton.

John Wesley Johnson, 37, was last seen in July near County Road 294.

If you have any information about where Johnson is, call the Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291

