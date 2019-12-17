Lawrence County mourning after tornado kills two people, child remains in critical condition

Family members of the two victims killed in a Lawrence County tornado tell WAAY31 the 8-year-old boy that was transported to Children's Hospital in Birmingham is still in critical condition, more than 24 hours after the storm.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the two victims as Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and Kiesha Leann Cross Godsey, 34. They were the parents of the critically injured boy.

The deadly tornado touched down along County Road 265, where Town Creek Police have portions of the street blocked off. Police on scene tell WAAY31 they plan to re-open the road on Wednesday. While neighbors and community members pick up the pieces, they mourn the loss of their own.

"This one took people's lives, lives that nobody can get back," Robert Odell, who lives in Town Creek, said.

Odell is one of many community members that can't stop thinking of the Godsey family. He tells WAAY31 the damage left behind is something he's never seen.

"I've lived here all my life and this is the first time a tornado has actually hit," Odell said.

The National Weather Service is calling the Lawrence County tornado at least an EF-2, with winds up to 135 miles per hour. It's not just neighbors that are feeling the impact, Town Creek Chief of Police Jerry Garrett says all first responders at the scene are as well.

"Every one of those people will suffer from this, some sort of mental challenge to deal with the devastation that they've seen," Chief Garrett said.

Town Creek Police say there is no set time as to when this road will be re-opened on Wednesday.