Lawrence County man convicted of murder as teenager gets new chance at prison release

A convicted Lawrence County murderer will get a resentencing hearing almost a decade after the US Supreme Court ruled in his appeal that juveniles cannot be subject to mandatory life without parole sentences.

Evan Miller will go before a judge April 27th for a resentencing hearing.

It will be Judge Mark Craig’s decision if Miller should again be sentenced to life without parole or if he gets a chance at one day being released.

Miller was 14 at the time he and another teen killed their neighbor Cole Cannon and then set fire to his home to cover the crime. (Learn more HERE)

Miller is now 32 years old and serving his life prison sentence at St. Clair Correctional facility outside Birmingham.