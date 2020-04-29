Lawrence County man arrested for stealing truck from Lauderdale County business

A man is in the Lawrence County Jail accused of stealing a truck from Lauderdale County.

On Tuesday, Lawrence County deputies responded to a trespassing call at a home in the 8000 block of Highway 36 in the Speake community. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they found a truck that was reported stolen that same day from a business in Lauderdale County.

Deputies arrested Dustin Abbott, 31, for possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary in the third degree, criminal trespass in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. He’s being held in the Lawrence County Jail with a hold by Florence police.