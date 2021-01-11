Lawrence County man arrested for stealing stimulus checks, credit card, more

A man is charged in Lawrence County for stealing stimulus checks, among other crimes.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Cottingham, 42, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 9 when a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man walking on County Road 434 in the East Lawrence community.

Investigators arrested and charged Cottingham with possession of a controlled substance, theft of property second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of forged instrument second degree and illegal possession of credit/debit card.

The department says Cottingham was in possession of three stimulus checks and a credit/debit card belonging to other people.