Lawrence County man, a murderer at 14, again seeks release from prison

The youngest person in Alabama to be sentenced to life in prison without parole is asking a judge to reconsider the ruling.

Evan Miller was 14 when he murdered Cole Cannon in Lawrence County in 2003. (Read more about that HERE)

In a motion for a new trial, Miller asks the court to vacate his life without parole sentence and impose a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

He claims his current sentence violates the Constitution as well as state and federal law.

All this comes after Miller’s case went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 when the court allowed all juveniles sentenced to life without parole to be re-sentenced.

In April, a judge upheld the original decision and re-sentenced Miller to life in prison without parole.