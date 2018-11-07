Lawrence County elects new sheriff

Lawrence County Sheriff and Democrat Gene Mitchell will be replaced by Republican Max Sanders as a result of Tuesday's midterm elections.

Sanders won with a 51 percent majority at 6,102 votes versus Mitchell's 5,816 votes.

Gene Mitchell served as the Lawrence County Sheriff for three terms. He was originally appointed to the position in 2006.

A statement from Mitchell is below:

"Last night was a difficult night … obviously the election results were not what we wished for, but as always, I respect the people’s choice and the democratic process. I would like to wish Max Sanders well as he takes the office of sheriff for Lawrence County. I want to say thank you to Lawrence County citizens who supported me over the past 12 years. Since I took office in 2006, I have done my best to operate the sheriff’s office with the dignity and respect the office deserves and to provide law enforcement and protection to the people of the county. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the citizens of Alabama at every level of law enforcement. I would like to thank my friends and family, especially my wife Montez for all their hard work in this campaign and all the previous ones. I put my faith in God as I transition into the next phase of life. Thank you all and God bless."

---

