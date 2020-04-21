Lawrence County drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens

A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening in Lawrence County.

The site will be at the Lawrence County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Patients will need to be 10 years old or older to be tested. They must also show symptoms of coronavirus such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Or be 65 years or older, be a healthcare worker, or have a pre-existing condition.

If you want to be tested you're asked to call and make an appointment and to pre-register at (256) 974-1141.