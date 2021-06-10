Lawrence County community celebrates the lives of two young men killed in wreck

Two young men have forever touched their Lawrence County community.

A memorial took place at R.A. Hubbard High School on Thursday to remember the lives of Javion Brown and Derrick (DJ) Wiggins. A fatal car accident claimed their lives on Tuesday.

Two teammates of Javion and DJ said they all started out as teammates and are now, more like brothers. Coaches, teammates, and other local football teams gathered and spoke bout Javion and DJ.

"Our little group," said Tyran Murphy. "Me, Cookie, Javion, and DJ, we’ve been playing since we were little kids, since Little League."

Murphy said their bond is like family. Cookie Cobb, agreeing. Cobb said Javion and DJ were the best teammates to have. Both young men, always lifting those around them and wearing a smile.

"Those two you could say were always the life of the party," said Murphy.

"Every time you see them, you laugh," said Cobb. "Even if you were mad at yourself, you see them and they just crack a joke."

Javion and DJ leaving an imprint on everyone they met.

"You can tell people care cause they would never come out if people didn’t care, and like, it’s just crazy," said Cobb.

Football coach, Mac Hampton, spoke about coaching the two boys. He said, "earth has no sorrow, that heaven can't cure."

"I don’t have to tell you what kind of kids number 9 and number 12 were," said Hampton. "You’re here, so you know what kind of kids they were."

Coach Hampton calling the team family.

Ernest Williams, another life touched by Javion and DJ. Williams had only met the two boys once, and it was on the day they passed. Williams is running a math enrichment course for students at R.A. Hubbard High School. Tuesday, June 8, was orientation day.

Williams asked the class to write down in a notebook what success meant to them in their life. At the memorial, Williams shared what the boys wrote. DJ wrote about maintaining a positive mentality and staying focused on blessing his family.

Javion, also writing about the importance of loved ones.

"Shoot above the stars for that goal," said Williams as he read DJ's remarks. "Then with family on your side, you must see that goal has been accomplished - Brother Javion Brown."

Williams said he will be giving those notebooks to each of the boy's families. It's something that they can always hold onto.

Cobb, Murphy, and the rest of the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs have plans to make sure the boy's legacies live on - forever.

"I’m wearing Javion number this year and every time I score, I’m going to just throw it up to him," said Cobb.

"It’s not what you go through, but how you go through it," said Coach Hampton.

Cobb said he plans to get a tattoo in the boy's honor. It will read, "my brother's keeper, June 8, 2021."

Javion and DJ's lives will be permanently remembered.

Funeral details:

Javion Brown

Saturday, June 12 at 4pm in the R.A. Hubbard Gymnasium. Public viewing will be held at Jackson Memory Friday 10-6pm.

Derrick Devon (DJ) Wiggins

Saturday, June 12 at 11am held at the Jackson Memory Chapel. Public viewing will be held Friday at Jackson Memory Friday 10-6pm.