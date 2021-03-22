Lawrence County commissioner killed in wreck

A Lawrence County commissioner was killed in a wreck on Monday around noon.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Lawrence County District Five Commissioner Joey Hargrove, 53, was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was hit by a car on Alabama Highway 24 in the East Lawrence Community.

According to Alabama State Troopers, it was a Ford Focus driven by David Reed, 58, of Huntsville.

Norwood said he received the call from Cullman Regional Medical Center at approximately 2:16 p.m.

Emergency crews flew from the accident with a plan to go to Huntsville Hospital, but they were diverted to Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Hargrove had been the District 5 Commissioner since 2010.