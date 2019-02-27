Floods damage Lawrence County church, will cost thousands of dollars in repairs

A Lawrence County church is cleaning up after being completely flooded last week. Without any flood insurance, church members said it is going to cost thousands of dollars to repair everything.

"We were really shocked, and really sick. It looked bad," said the church's preacher, Tom Fowler.

Courtland United Methodist Church preacher, Tom Fowler and his wife, Deb, have worked at the church for about ten years and they never thought flooding would be an issue.

"Saturday, someone came by and it flooded and we had six to seven inches of water," said Fowler.

With so much rain last week, Deb said storm drains overflowed causing water to flood into the church.

"We're in here and now it's a cleanup and the walls are... the doors are ruined and the carpet is ruined," said Deb.

She said everything is wet including carpets, their new heating system, doors and sentimental items from church-goers.

"That's heart-breaking. You dig through this stuff and you keep coming across things that are important to the church and to the history and to the people of the church," said Deb.

With no flood insurance, Tom said repairs could cost $10,000. It's money they don't have.

"We're going to do a lot of praying. We are going to do even more praying," said Tom.

Even though the Fowlers have a lot of work to do, they believe the future looks brighter.

"We've been watered, so growth is a logical thing to come next," Tom said.

The Fowlers said until they can get someone to come take a look at the damage, they are using fans to dry out the floor and furniture.

"We're going to have church Sunday, come what may," said Deb.