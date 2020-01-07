Lawrence County buying security cameras for dumping issues

People who live in Lawrence County say different dumping sites are an eyesore and now the county is taking action.

We talked to frustrated neighbors and learned about a push for security cameras.

At every dumping site in Lawrence County there's a rules and regulations list.

There are two main points that the Lawrence County Solid Waste Disposal told WAAY-31 people are abusing: Filling the trash to the top of the dumpster rim and leaving personal waste like arecliner out on the ground.

"Instead of driving all the way up to the landfill, this is really handy. There's two that's closest: one in Hillsboro and this one and it's easy for us to do," said Gary Hostetler.

Gary Hostetler and his boys come to the dump site at the Veterans Memorial Park every week to throw out trash.

If this free dump site wasn't available, he'd have to drive over an hour to go to the landfill.

But he told us this is what he sees too often: trash left all over the area.

Take a look and you can see a piece of commercial roofing, which is against the dumping rules, and trash that's flown toward nearby baseball fields.

"It's gotten so out of hand, we've got to do something and enforcement is the only answer that I know. The people that are misusing it or whatever are going to have to be fined," said Lawrence County Commissioner Kyle Pankey.

Pankey said the county is now installing security cameras at the designated dump sites, but they won’t catch people using areas like this one illegally.

"Not only is it an health issue, it's an environmental issue," said Pankey.

Pankey said the county also plans to start issuing fines and with the dumpsters being nearly 6 feet tall and picked up twice a week Hostetler doesn't believe there should be an excuse for just leaving trash on the ground.

"If they change it on Tuesday, well wait until Wednesday to come down and there'll be room in it, so you can throw everything out," he said.

Pankey said judges in the county are in agreement and if you're caught on camera, you could face up to a $500 fine and even worse for dumpster diving, that's trespassing and you could be in jail for up to 6 months.

Pankey also told us the dump sites in the county are free for residents to use but if the trash clean up doesn't get better, they'll have to start charging