Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office nabs Tuscumbia, Russellville men it says crashed car, ran away

Two men ended up in the Lawrence County Jail after wrecking a vehicle and trying to get away from law enforcement.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Kyvion Goodloe, 21, of Tuscumbia and Matthew Jacob Butler, 20, of Russellville were arrested Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on its Facebook page that a vehicle the two suspects were in struck and damaged a power pole on County Road 236 in the Wolf Springs Community. State troopers responded to the scene, and witnesses said two men ran away from the crash.

Deputies said they found Goodloe walking down the road, but when they attempted to place him into custody he resisted, broke free, and ran away. With the help of the Moulton Police Department, he was captured.

Butler was found in a nearby field, and the sheriff’s office said he gave deputies a fake name after first running away from them.

Goodloe was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude police.

Bond was set at $11,000.

Butler was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, and giving false name to police.

Bond was set at $15,000.