Lawrence County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death

One man is dead after a shooting at a home in Moulton. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an altercation at a home in the 11000 block of County Road 236 at 3:46 p.m.
Upon arriving, deputies found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Sheriff’s investigators say they processed the scene and are actively working to gather all facts and evidence.
There is no threat to the public.
No other information is available at this time.
